Will this country slip into AI control? Digital minister’s warning raises concerns

New Delhi: Japan’s efforts to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence have taken a turn after the country’s digital affairs minister warned that it could turn into an “AI colony” if it fails to move fast in the international race.

Hisashi Matsumoto said Japan must step up investment and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) or risk falling into a position where it depends on other countries for advanced technology. He urged people to understand the urgency around AI development and support national efforts to strengthen the sector.

The appeal comes at a time when the Japanese government is working on changes to its personal data protection law. The proposed revision would allow AI developers to use sensitive data such as medical and criminal records for training AI models, even in situations where direct consent from individuals is not obtained.

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Matsumoto argued that the competition in AI has reached a level where countries cannot afford to move slowly. According to him, delays in development could leave Japan dependent on external systems and technologies built elsewhere. He said the country must act in step with international progress to avoid losing ground in important technologies.

Debate over data use and privacy

Opposition parties and privacy advocates have expressed concerns over the proposal, calling for stronger safeguards to ensure the protection of personal data and reduce the risk of misuse.

Lawmakers have pointed out that while AI development is important, the use of private medical and criminal records needs strict oversight. Attention has turned to how to balance technological progress with individual privacy rights.

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The bill has cleared Japan’s lower house and is now in the upper house, where further debate is expected in the coming weeks.

International AI competition sets the pace

Japan’s move comes against the backdrop of intense competition across the world in artificial intelligence. This competition is led mainly by the United States and China. Both countries are investing heavily in large-scale data centres, advanced computing systems and the development of next-generation AI models.

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The expansion has pushed other countries to rethink their strategies. Japan, which has long been a leader in technology and manufacturing, is working to strengthen its position in AI research and infrastructure. Government bodies and private companies are both concentrating on machine learning systems, data processing capabilities and high-performance computing networks.

Rising demand for AI infrastructure

Across the world, the demand for computing power and data infrastructure is rising. Countries are building new data centres and expanding energy resources to support large AI systems. Experts say the competition is no longer limited to software development, but also depends on access to data, computing efficiency and cost management.

Technology analysts say that future leadership in AI will depend not just on better algorithms but also on how efficiently countries can manage energy use and turn AI systems into economic value. This race is pushing governments to rethink how data is collected, stored and used.