Windows 11 Bug Alert: Microsoft has issued a warning to Windows 11 users about a strange unusual issue affecting system updates. According to the company, a bug can prevent users from downloading future security updates during the installation process of Windows 11.

This problem arises specifically when users attempt to install the Windows 11 version 24H2 update using external media devices like CDs or USB flash drives. It is often used by professional users who set up business and education PCs or enthusiasts who often install Windows 11 on their own PCs.

However, the tech company has also confirmed that the issue does not affect the PCs when users try to install the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Notably, the issue specifically involves Windows 11, version 24H2, with security updates released between October 8 and November 12. A more recent version was released on December 10.

How To Fix Windows 11 Bug Issue?

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a resolution. Meanwhile, the company has provided a workaround for Windows 11 users.

In an update on its support page, Microsoft advised users to install the Windows 11 24H2 version along with the December 2024 monthly security update to address the problem.

Windows 11 Other Issues

Microsoft has outlined several potential issues that Windows 11 users might encounter after installing the October and November 2024 security updates. Among the reported problems, some games with Auto HDR enabled may stop responding or display incorrect colours under certain display configurations.

Adding further, users may experience difficulties launching Microsoft Outlook when Google Workspace Sync is active. The company claims that these issues and assured users that it is actively working on solutions. Updates and further details will be provided once fixes are ready.