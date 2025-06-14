Workout Buddy: Apple Watch’s New AI Fitness Coach Explained

New Delhi: Apple is about to make working out with your Apple Watch a lot more fun and inspiring. With the forthcoming watchOS 26 update, Apple is introducing a new feature called Workout Buddy. Here’s a simple breakdown of what it does, how it works, and what you’ll need to use it.

What Is Workout Buddy?

Workout Buddy is a brand-new feature for Apple Watch users, launching later this year with watchOS 26. Think of it as your own personal fitness coach that talks to you during your workouts. Using Apple’s latest AI technology, called Apple Intelligence, Workout Buddy gives you real-time encouragement and feedback based on your workout data and fitness history.

For example, when you start a run, Workout Buddy might say something like, “Way to get out for your run this Wednesday morning.” As you continue, it’ll let you know when you hit milestones—like running a certain distance or picking up your pace. At the end, it will recap your stats, such as your heart rate and average speed, and congratulate you on your achievements.

How Does Workout Buddy Work?

Workout Buddy uses Apple Intelligence to analyze your workout stats—like heart rate, pace, distance, and your progress on Activity Rings. It then uses a text-to-speech AI model to create a voice that sounds like a real coach, inspired by voices from Apple’s Fitness+ trainers. This voice gives you individualize feedback and motivation throughout your workout, making the experience feel more human and encouraging.

All of this happens right on your device, so your data stays private and secure.

What Workouts Does It Support?

At launch, Workout Buddy will work with the most popular types of exercise, including:

Outdoor and indoor running

Walking

Outdoor cycling

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Traditional and functional strength training

The feature will be available in English first and will expand to more languages in the future.

What Devices Do You Need?

To use Workout Buddy, you’ll need:

An Apple Watch that supports watchOS 26

Bluetooth headphones (for the voice feedback)

An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence (required for the AI features)

Supported iPhones include:

iPhone 16 series (16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

The Apple Watch and iPhone need to be near each other for Workout Buddy to work.

What’s New in watchOS 26?

Apart from Workout Buddy, watchOS 26 brings a fresh new look with the Liquid Glass design, smarter notifications, and more personalized music suggestions for workouts. The Workout app itself is getting a simpler interface with bigger buttons and easier controls, plus automatic music suggestions based on your workout and listening habits.