World’s Best In-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 3 Launched In India; Check Features, Price, Pre-Order And Sale Date

World’s Best In-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds: Apple has launched the AirPods Pro 3 in India, bringing advanced features like Live Translation and heart rate monitoring. It is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence. The earbuds are designed to deliver smoother, more natural interactions across multiple languages.

These earbuds also come with an IP57 rating for water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for use in diverse conditions. The company claims that the AirPods Pro 3 offer twice the noise cancellation compared to the previous generation, while also being four times stronger than the original AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Features

It features a new acoustic design with adaptive equalisation, delivering a more refined listening experience. They offer up to eight hours of playback with active noise cancellation switched on, which is a third longer than the previous generation.

One of the standout additions is Live Translation, initially supporting real-time translation in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese set to join by the end of the year.

The earbuds also boast enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) through ultra-low noise microphones, advanced computational audio, and new foam-infused ear tips that provide superior passive noise isolation. (Also Read: Apple's iOS 26 Release Date Announced In India: Check Features, Eligible iPhone Models, Major Upgrades, And How to Download)

Adding to their versatility, the AirPods can function as a camera remote for the iPhone, while studio-quality audio support will soon arrive for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, ensuring richer playback across music, videos, and podcasts.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Price In India

The new AirPods Pro 3 will be available for pre-order starting September 9, with sales beginning September 19. The earbuds are priced at Rs 25,900, bringing Apple’s latest audio innovations to the Indian market.