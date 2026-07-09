/World’s fourth-largest company, earning Rs 367 crore every hour… so why is Microsoft still laying off employees?

New Delhi: Microsoft is slashing thousands of jobs, even as it continues to post record revenues and ranks among the world’s most valuable companies. The latest round of layoffs has left many wondering why a company earning hundreds of crores every hour is reducing its workforce.
The tech giant has announced that 4,800 employees will lose their jobs over the next year. Of these, 1,600 workers were laid off on Monday (July 7), while the remaining 3,200 will exit in phases over the coming months.
Most of the layoffs are taking place in Microsoft's Xbox and gaming division, an area where the company has spent billions of dollars over the years but has struggled to catch up with Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo.
The move follows another major round of layoffs last year. In July 2025, Microsoft had announced around 9,000 job cuts, continuing a broader restructuring that has now stretched across multiple years.
The largest impact of the latest restructuring has fallen on Xbox. Out of the 4,800 announced layoffs, 3,200 are from Microsoft's gaming business.
In a message to employees, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman explained that the company is adapting to rapid changes across the technology industry.
"Our business is changing because the world around us is changing. The way we build, deploy and use technology is changing faster than at any point during my time here," she wrote.
Microsoft had aggressively expanded its gaming business from 2018 onwards by acquiring several video game studios. It was aimed at making Xbox more competitive and attracting players away from rival gaming platforms. However, the results did not match expectations.
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma acknowledged the increasing competition in a post on X. "We are now competing not only with the biggest publishers but also with small independent studios. Buying every great independent studio is neither possible nor the right strategy," she wrote.
She added that Xbox would now undergo a "reset”. "This year, we will make the biggest investment in Xbox's history, but we will invest with greater focus, greater discipline and greater clarity so that Xbox becomes the place where the world plays games and creates new experiences," she wrote.
This is an important email I sent today to all employees at XBOX:— ASHA (@asha_shar) July 6, 2026
Team,
We are beginning the most significant restructure in XBOX history. After careful consideration, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27. This will include…
Microsoft has been reducing its workforce for several years while increasing spending on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure.
In April this year, the company offered voluntary retirement to around 7 per cent of its US workforce. Before that, it cut about 3 per cent of its international workforce in May 2025. Another round of roughly 9,000 layoffs followed about a year ago.
The company has also announced plans to spend $190 billion in 2026 on AI infrastructure and data centres, revealing where its priorities now lie.
Coleman told employees that artificial intelligence is not replacing jobs directly, but it is changing how people work in the company.
Microsoft is also under pressure to strengthen its position in the AI industry as competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic continue to roll out new AI products for businesses and consumers. The company has invested billions of dollars in AI technologies and infrastructure over the past few years.
As part of the gaming overhaul, Microsoft is also changing the structure of several studios. Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions will become independent studios, while Ninja Theory and Undead Labs will operate under new management.
Microsoft is presently the world's fourth-largest company by market value, with a market capitalisation of around $2.9 trillion or nearly Rs 277 lakh crore.
The company's latest financial results show that revenue for the January-March quarter reached $82.9 billion (around Rs 7.92 lakh crore).
Based on those numbers, the company generated roughly Rs 8,800 crore in revenue every day or more than Rs 367 crore every hour during the quarter.
Even as the company trims its workforce, its business continues to grow. Revenue during the January-March quarter increased by 18 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.
According to Reuters, DA Davidson Managing Director Gil Luria believes Microsoft's layoffs are driven by its AI spending plans. He said Microsoft is reducing employee costs to free up resources for large AI investments, while also keeping revenue growth strong with a leaner workforce.
The latest restructuring suggests that Microsoft is moving money away from businesses where returns have fallen short and directing more resources towards artificial intelligence, data centres and technologies that it sees as driving its next phase of growth.
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