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World’s fourth-largest company, earning Rs 367 crore every hour… so why is Microsoft still laying off employees?

The tech giant has announced that 4,800 employees will lose their jobs over the next year. Of these, 1,600 workers were laid off on Monday (July 7), while the remaining 3,200 will exit in phases over the coming months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:31 AM IST
World’s fourth-largest company, earning Rs 367 crore every hour… so why is Microsoft still laying off employees?
Image Credit: (Photo: IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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