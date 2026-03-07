World’s Highest-Paid CEOs: Sundar Pichai could earn $692 million from Alphabet over 3 years reportedly

World's Highest-Paid CEOs: Alphabet-owned Google has increased CEO Sundar Pichai’s potential pay package to $692 million for the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid executives in the world, according to a report by the Financial Times.

A large part of this package comes from performance stock units (PSUs) worth $126 million, divided into two equal parts. These stock awards depend on Alphabet’s performance compared with companies in the S&P 100 index. If the company performs well, the value could rise to $252 million. But if the targets are not met, Pichai may not receive any payout from this component.

Adding further, Sundar Pichai will receive $84 million in restricted stock, which will vest monthly over three years. His annual salary will remain $2 million, the report said. Alphabet has also introduced new stock incentives worth up to $350 million, linked to the growth of its autonomous technology businesses.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under this plan, Sundar Pichai will receive $130 million in Waymo stock and $45 million in Wing Aviation shares. These incentives could pay up to 200% of their target value if the businesses perform strongly. Alphabet’s board said the package reflects its confidence in Pichai’s leadership, especially as he oversees Waymo and Wing, which are working on self-driving vehicles and drone delivery technology.

Since becoming CEO in August 2015, Pichai has overseen a nearly sevenfold increase in Google’s market capitalisation, from $535 billion to $3.6 trillion, briefly hitting $4 trillion in January. The Indian-born, 53-year-old former McKinsey consultant joined Google in 2004. He went on to develop the Chrome browser and later led the Android division before eventually becoming the company’s CEO.

Earlier this week, Pichai sold 32,500 Class C shares worth roughly $9.8 million, and he and his wife own 1.67 million Google shares valued at $498 million at Friday’s closing price of $298 per share, according to reports. In comparison, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $96.5 million in fiscal 2025, while Apple’s Tim Cook took home $74.3 million. (With IANS Input)