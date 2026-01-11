Elon Musk's X Algorithm: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that X will make its algorithm public within seven days. The open-source release will include the code used to recommend both organic and advertising posts. However, Musk did not explain the reason behind this move.

The decision comes amid repeated clashes between X and regulators over content shown to users. It also follows the European Commission’s decision to extend a retention order sent to X last year concerning algorithms and the spread of illegal content.

“We will publish the full algorithm in a week. Still much to improve. It’s just trying to show you what you are most likely to find interesting. The goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds,” Elon Musk said.

"This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he posted on X. Some X users had previously complained that they were receiving fewer posts on the social media platform from people they follow.

Elon Musk Confirms Significant Bug

In October, Musk confirmed in a post on X that the company had found a “significant bug” in the platform’s “For You” algorithm and pledged a fix. The company has also been working to incorporate more artificial intelligence into its recommendation algorithm for X, using Grok.

Meanwhile, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has announced the completion of a $20 billion funding round from investors including Nvidia, Valor Equity Partners and the Qatar Investment Authority. The company did not disclose individual investment amounts or the split between debt and equity, and named Stepstone Group, Fidelity Management & Research, MGX, Baron Capital Group and Cisco Systems Inc.’s investment group among other investors who participated in the funding.

xAI had planned for roughly $7.5 billion of equity and up to $12.5 billion of debt parked in a special purpose vehicle to buy Nvidia processors. The chips would be rented out for five years, allowing financiers to recoup their investment, according to reports. (With IANS Inputs)