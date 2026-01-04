Advertisement
NewsTechnologyWorlds Richest Person Elon Musks First Reaction After MeitYs Notice; Grok Users Making Illegal And indecent Content Will Face...
TECHNOLOGY

World's Richest Person Elon Musk's First Reaction After MeitY's Notice; 'Grok Users Making Illegal And indecent Content Will Face...'

Elon Musk Grok Illegal Content: The ministry also directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok’s technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
World's Richest Person Elon Musk's First Reaction After MeitY's Notice; 'Grok Users Making Illegal And indecent Content Will Face...' File Photo

Elon Musk Grok Illegal Content: Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X and AI company xAI, has also warned users not to use the Grok AI tool to create illegal content. He said that anyone who violates this rule will face the same action as those who upload unlawful material on the platform.

The warning came after India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to X. The ministry directed the platform to remove all obscene, indecent, and illegal content created or promoted by Grok, failing which X could face legal action under Indian law. The World Richest Person's statement came in response to a post on X by DogeDesigner, a UI/UX and graphic designer associated with the DOGE team, who addressed claims that Grok was generating inappropriate images.

In the post, DogeDesigner compared Grok to a pen, saying that tools do not decide how they are used and that responsibility lies with the user. Responding to this, Musk said that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as those who upload unlawful material on the platform.

On Friday, the government directed X Corp to submit an action taken report (ATR) within 72 hours, calling for immediate compliance to prevent the hosting, generation, publication, transmission, sharing, or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent, and explicit content through the misuse of AI-based services such as Grok and xAI’s other offerings.

The directive stated that “non-compliance with these requirements shall be viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences against your platform, its responsible officers, and users who violate the law, without any further notice, under the IT Act, the IT Rules, the BNSS, the BNS, and other applicable laws.”

The ministry also directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok’s technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content. It said Grok must enforce strict user policies, including the suspension and termination of violators. All offending content must be removed immediately without tampering with evidence.

MeitY warned that non-compliance could lead to the loss of safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act and trigger penal action under multiple laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (With Inputs From IANS)

