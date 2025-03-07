Advertisement
GMAIL SECURITY

Worried Someone Else Is Using Your Gmail? Here’s How To Find Out

Many users often forget to log out from gmail after the convenience of accessing it from any device.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Worried Someone Else Is Using Your Gmail? Here’s How To Find Out File Photo

New Delhi: Gmail has become an essential part of our personal and professional lives. We use it to store our important documents, emails and other valuable data. Many users often forget to log out after use with the convenience of accessing it from any device.

This small oversight can put your account at risk, making it vulnerable to unauthorized access and data theft. Here’s how you can check if your Gmail is logged in elsewhere and secure your account before it’s too late. If you often log into your Gmail account and forget which devices you’ve used. With these steps you can easily check where your account is logged in.

How to Check Where Your Google Account is Logged In?

  • Open Gmail – Click on your profile picture or Gmail ID in the top right corner.
  • Go to Google Account Settings – Select "Manage your Google Account" from the dropdown.
  • Access Security Settings – Navigate to the "Security" tab on the new page.
  • Check Login Activity – View the list of devices where your account is logged in and sign out of any unfamiliar ones.

Another Way to Check Where Your Google Account is Logged In:

  • Login to Your Gmail – Scroll down to the bottom of the page.
  • Check Last Account Activity – Click on "Last account activity."
  • View Login Details – A list of recent logins will appear. Click "Details" to see the times and locations. Log out from any unfamiliar sessions if needed.

Live Tv

