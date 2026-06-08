WWDC 2026: Apple set to unveil major AI upgrades; Siri may get a massive makeover

New Delhi: US-based technology giant Apple is widely expected to introduce a range of artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements and software upgrades as its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on Monday.

Traditionally, WWDC has focused more on software developments and tools for developers rather than new hardware products. This year's event is expected to offer a clearer picture of Apple's AI roadmap as the company looks to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive AI space.

Siri could become smarter and more capable

According to multiple reports, Apple may announce major improvements for Siri. The voice assistant is expected to become more natural in conversations, better at understanding context, and capable of handling more advanced multi-step requests through AI-powered features.

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Reports also suggest that Apple plans to bring deeper AI integration across its ecosystem, including iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, with the aim of making everyday interactions more intelligent and seamless.

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An upgraded Siri is expected to be one of the highlights of Apple's AI push. The assistant could evolve into a more advanced digital helper that remembers previous interactions and performs multiple tasks based on a single command.

Apple is also likely to provide updates on its broader AI initiatives as it works to compete with rivals that have invested heavily in generative AI technologies over the last two years.

A significant WWDC for Apple leadership

This year's conference carries additional significance as it is expected to be the final WWDC led by CEO Tim Cook before a planned leadership transition to John Ternus in September.

Cook announced his retirement earlier this year after leading Apple for nearly 15 years, overseeing a period of strong growth driven largely by the success of the iPhone and Apple's wider ecosystem.

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Ternus, who currently heads hardware engineering and has spent more than two decades at Apple, is widely seen as the frontrunner to lead the company into its next chapter.

Why this WWDC matters

Industry observers believe WWDC 2026 could serve as an important indicator of how Apple plans to compete in a technology landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The announcements made during the event may offer the clearest signal yet of the company's long-term AI ambitions.