WWDC25: Apple To Showcase Latest Software Updates, Starting From June 9; Where To Watch Live

Apple WWDC25 Event: Tech Giant Apple announced on Wednesday that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from June 9 to 13. Adding further, developers and students will have the chance to attend a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 9, the company stated.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25), open to all developers at no cost, will highlight the latest advancements in Apple software. Reinforcing its dedication to the developer community, Apple will provide exclusive access to its experts and unveil new tools, frameworks, and features.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate,” Prescott added. Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning in to the Keynote.

Where To Watch Apple's WWDC25 Online

They can also experience WWDC25 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs.

"Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programmes that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers,” it said.

On March 27, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 distinguished winners, who are recognised for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience, said the company in its statement. (With IANS Inputs)