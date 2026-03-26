X down globally: Users face login, feed issues across multiple countries

X down globally: Social media platform X faced a global outage on March 26 after 12pm, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app and website. The disruption affected multiple regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, sparking concern among users worldwide.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, there was a sharp spike in complaints, with more than 10,000 users reporting problems with loading feeds, posting content, and even logging in. In some cases, the app showed blank timelines or error messages while trying to refresh content.

Both the mobile app and desktop versions were affected during the outage, making it difficult for users to access real-time updates and communicate on the platform, according to reports.

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User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter) since 3:14 AM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #XTwitterDownhttps://t.co/qqqwagygy9 — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 26, 2026

What caused the outage?

The exact cause of the disruption has not been officially confirmed yet. However, in most cases, such outages are often linked to server issues or problems with third-party infrastructure services. In some previous cases, large-scale disruptions were connected to network or cloud service failures.

Not the first time

This is not the first time X has faced such issues. The platform has experienced multiple outages in recent months, with thousands of users reporting disruptions on several occasions. In earlier incidents, reports crossed tens of thousands globally, highlighting recurring stability concerns. Frequent outages have raised questions about the reliability of major social media platforms, especially during peak usage hours.

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Many users reacted differently after this outage. One commented, “I was in the middle of one of my important tasks, and suddenly my feed went blank.”

The outage disrupted communication for millions who rely on X for news updates, business promotions, and social interaction. Many users turned to other platforms to confirm whether the service was down.

However, in a few regions, services have also been restored after 2 PM, according to social media comments.