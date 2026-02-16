Advertisement
X Down in India? Users report app and website issues on Elon Musk’s platform amid second major outage THIS Month

X Down: In India, over 3,000 users reported difficulties accessing Elon Musk’s X platform at the same time, showing that many users were still experiencing issues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
X Down: Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced disruptions today on Feb 16, leaving hundreds of users unable to access the app or refresh their feeds in multiple regions, according to Downdetector. Many users reported that both the website and mobile app were not loading or updating properly on the Billionaire Elon Musk's platform. 

The hardest-hit regions were the United States and several parts of India, where many users reported issues accessing the platform. Problems included logging in, posting tweets, and refreshing timelines, with complaints surging on outage-tracking websites. 

The outage began around 7 PM. According to Downdetector, a real-time problem monitoring website, over 3,000 users reported issues by 7:05 PM. Of these, 67% faced problems logging in through the website, while 18% reported issues via the app. By 9:00 AM ET (1:24 PM IST), Downdetector recorded more than 40,000 problem reports in the United States. In India, over 3,000 users reported difficulties accessing Elon Musk’s X platform at the same time, showing that many users were still experiencing issues.

What is Downdetector? 

Downdetector is a website where users can report problems with popular services like X, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media, and more. The site flags an issue only when the number of reports is much higher than usual for that time. It tracks disruptions across social media, banks, internet services, web hosting platforms, and other key services. 

