X (Formerly Twitter) Down: Thousands Report Major Outage On Elon Musk’s Platform

X (Formerly Twitter) Down: The Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a global outage on Saturday, affecting users in India as well. Many were unable to log in or load new posts during the disruption.

Thousands of users faced difficulties accessing X (formerly Twitter) due to a widespread outage, according to outage monitoring platform Downdetector. Many reported issues with the app, website, and login page. About 41% of users said they couldn't log in, while another 41% experienced problems with the app itself. Adding further, 18% reported issues with the website.

This marks the second outage in less than 24 hours. On Friday, X suffered a major disruption that left millions unable to access the platform. In India, several users also reported being unable to load the website. Globally, over 5,000 users flagged problems on Downdetector. The company has yet to disclose the cause of the outage.

X (Formerly Twitter) Engineering said in a post that they were aware of the incident and the team was constantly working on the issue. “X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data centre outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” it posted.

In March, Musk said a massive cyber-attack hit his X social media platform, that disabled millions of users across the globe, including in India, from accessing the popular platform. The X platform went down in a massive global outage as users were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...,” said the billionaire in a post. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” he said, adding that it is an attempt to silence him and his platform. X was acquired by Musk in October 2022 for $44 billion. After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram. (With Inputs From IANS)

Here's How Netizens Reacted?

This is why you shouldn’t fully depend on AI.



X has been down for 10+ hours. No update. No real support. Just silence.



And the damage?

Can’t send DMs

Can’t connect X to other apps ( i Personally lost 150$ because of this ).

Deals falling through



You can’t even… pic.twitter.com/92vMk1v11d — Rafay. (@web3rafay) May 23, 2025