X (Twitter) Suffers Massive Outage, Users Unable To Access Microblogging Site

New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) users across the globe are facing difficulties in using the social media site and are reporting issues.

Users from across the world --UK, United States, Canada, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Australia were reported to be unable to access the microblogging app.

People took to DownDetector website to lodge their problems and comments.

Downdetector is a platform that tracks websites across the globe and gives an estimate whether a website is working or not. Users majorly complained that they were unable to see any comments, view any profiles, tweets, and others.

DownDetector, showed in its chart that there were 2000 reports from India, 18,000 in the United States and 10,000 in the United Kingdom.