Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Telephoto Lens; Check Expected Specs, Price

Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has officially announced the global launch date for the Xiaomi 15 series, though the India launch date is still awaited. The company is expected to unveil two models—Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Notably, these smartphones were first launched in China in October last year, and the Indian variant is expected to feature similar specifications.

Xiaomi will debut the Xiaomi 15 series on March 2, just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Rumors suggest that the Ultra variant will be available in three colour options: Black, White, and a Panda-like Black & White. The series is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 78,000), though the final price in India may vary due to taxes and other factors. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 is anticipated to start at CNY 4,499 (around Rs 53,000).

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and ultra-slim 1.38mm bezels. It may house a robust 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The device, along with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is likely to offer a base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with options extending up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. On the photography ffront, the camera capabilities include a Leica-powered triple-camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP front camera, and 3x optical zoom.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a larger 6.73-inch 2K micro quad-curved display and a powerful 6,100mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The smartphone could sport a 50MP triple-camera setup but stands out with a periscope-style telephoto lens, enabling up to 5x optical zoom.

