Xiaomi 15 Ultra And Xiaomi 15 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs

Xiaomi 15 Ultra And Xiaomi 15 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has introduced its latest flagship devices, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The new Xiaomi 15 series features a Leica-tuned camera and runs on HyperOS 2, built on Android 15. Notably, they are the direct follow-ups to last year’s Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which were highly praised for their Leica-powered optics.

Adding further, the Xiaomi 15 series also features AI tools for writing, speech recognition, image enhancement and video shooting. The company has partnered with Google to integrate Gemini directly with Xiaomi apps with access to Xiaomi Notes, Calendar, and Clock.

Xiaomi 15 will be available in three colour options: black, green, and white, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could launch only in a silver chrome colourway. Both the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Running on Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, the smartphones also come with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 India Launch Date And Availability

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will launch in India on March 11. The smartphones will be available for purchase through Amazon India, Xiaomi’s official website, and other retail outlets.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It could come with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and powerful performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the device is set to offer a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP Leica telephoto lens, a 50MP primary Leica camera, a 50MP ultra-wide Leica camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie shooter, promising top-tier imaging capabilities.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a more compact 6.36-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to launch in India with 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, it is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.