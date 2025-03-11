Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi has launched it's latest flagships Xiaomi 15 series in the global market including India as well recently. The newly-launched series includes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15. Both the smartphones are available in a single memory variant each.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is offered in Silver Chrome colour options. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, White, and Green colour options. Notably, the new Xiaomi flagship phones made their debut in China last month, and then showcased globally at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona earlier in March. The new Xiaomi flagship smartphones are run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top out-of-the-box and sport IP68-rated builds.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications

The device features a 6.73-inch AMOLED micro-curved 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering 3,200 nits peak brightness and support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision.

The phone is protected by Xiaomi's Ceramic Glass 2.0, it ensures durability. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. On the photography front, the smartphone features a 200MP Leica periscope lens, 50MP Leica primary, 50MP telephoto with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera.

The phone is equipped with a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. Adding further, it offers IP68 rating, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, NFC, 5G, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications:

The device features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering 3,200 nits peak brightness and supporting HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The camera setup includes a 50MP LightHunter 900 primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3.2x telephoto lens, along with a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 front camera.

With a 5,240mAh battery, it supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Running Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, the device measures 8.08mm and weighs 191 grams. It also features IP68 dust and water resistance, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, NFC, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra And Xiaomi 15 Price In India

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been launched in India for Rs 1,09,999, while the Xiaomi 15 is priced at Rs 64,999. Both models come in a single memory variant. Adding further, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition is available for Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra And Xiaomi 15 Availability And Bank Offers

ICICI Bank customers can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Rs 5,000 on the Xiaomi 15. The Pre-booking starts on March 19th at 5 PM, with special offers: purchase the Xiaomi 15 and get a free Xiaomi Care Plan worth Rs 5,999, or get the Photography Kit Legend Edition for free with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.