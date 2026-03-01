Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Launched globally with Leica cameras and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset; Check specs, price and India launch details

Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its new 17 series globally at MWC 2026. The flagship lineup features the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17, both equipped with Leica-tuned camera systems, with the Ultra model boasting a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The smartphones also support dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Both smartphones sport custom OLED panels hitting 3,500 nits peak brightness, 1–120Hz LTPO refresh rates, and DC dimming.

The Xiaomi 17 weighs just 191 grams, while the Ultra weighs around 219 grams. Notably, the Xiaomi 17 series is set to launch in India on March 11, when the official India pricing for both models will also be revealed. The series reinforces Xiaomi’s push into the premium segment, emphasizing top-tier camera capabilities, large batteries, and flagship-level performance.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,060 nits of peak brightness, protected by Dragon Crystal Glass 3. It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with 22.5W reverse wireless charging. (Also Read: US-Israel Strike on Iran Hits Flights: Is Flightradar24 Down? Here’s how to track real-time flight status on Live Global Map)

For photography, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel LOFIC Omnivision 1050L primary sensor with a 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel OV50M selfie camera.

The device supports Dolby Vision and ACES Log video recording at up to 4K 120fps on both the main and telephoto cameras. Despite its advanced camera hardware, the phone measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 218.4g. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Xiaomi 17 specifications

The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The smartphone packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. For photography, the Xiaomi 17 sports a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree field of view.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 price

The Xiaomi 17 is priced starting at €999 (around Rs 1,07,400), while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs €1,499 (approximately Rs 1,61,100). In select markets, buyers of the Xiaomi 17 also receive complimentary trial subscriptions, including three months of Google AI Pro, three months of YouTube Premium, and four months of Spotify Premium, at no additional cost.