Xiaomi 17,17 Ultra, Pad 8 Launch Today Globally: How to watch event livestream; Check time, expected specs, price and other features

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Today: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch its Xiaomi 17 series in India and global markets later today on Feb 28. The Xiaomi 17 lineup is expected to include the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max appearing to be Chinese exclusives. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition was first launched in China. It will now be introduced globally under the new name Leica Leitzphone, powered by Xiaomi at a launch event in Barcelona.

In India, Xiaomi has officially confirmed two colour options, Black and Blue. The company has also teased a third finish that appears to be the same Green variant already introduced in international markets. To recall, the Xiaomi 17 was first launched in China in September 2025, followed by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in December.

Both smartphones are now preparing to enter global markets with a few minor changes. The launch event in Barcelona will also feature the Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet alongside the Xiaomi 17 series devices. The device may also come with small design updates, including a new rear finish and Leica branding.

Xiaomi 17 series: How to watch event livestream

The global live stream of the event will begin today at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM local time). Those who want to watch Xiaomi’s event live can tune in to the company’s official YouTube channel. (Also Read: WhatsApp to roll out Status Ads, Promoted Channels globally; Users can skip or block ads, Chats remain end-to-end encrypted)

Xiaomi 17 specifications (expected)

The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,656 × 1,220 and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It may offer a peak brightness of 3,500 nits and support HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision, making it great for watching videos and movies.

It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for fast performance and quick data transfers. The device is expected to run on Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0 out of the box.

For photography, the phone may come with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. This could include a 50MP Light Fusion 950 main sensor, along with 50MP telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. A 50MP front camera is expected for selfies. Video recording may support up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It may weigh around 191 grams, measure about 8mm in thickness, and come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in India with 200MP camera: Check price, AI features, battery, display, colour options)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to come with a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth performance. With peak brightness of up to 1,060 nits, the screen should remain clear even in outdoor conditions. The phone is likely to run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It may be powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU for strong performance and gaming.

On the photography front, the device is expected to feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. This may include a 50MP 1-inch main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.2x to 4.3x optical zoom. It is expected to support up to 4K video recording and may include a 50MP front camera for selfies.

The handset could pack a 6,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is also expected to carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Wi-Fi 7 support. The phone may measure 8.29mm in thickness and weigh around 224 grams, which is typical for camera-focused flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch LCD display with a sharp 3.2K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 800 nits of brightness, making the screen clear and comfortable to use indoors and outdoors. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for smooth multitasking and performance. It packs a large 9,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the Xiaomi Pad 8 includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and support for 5G networks.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India (expected)

According to reports, the Xiaomi 17 could be priced below Rs 80,000 in India. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to cost around Rs 1,25,000. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 8 may start at under Rs 35,000 in the Indian market.