Xiaomi 17T India launch confirmed on THIS date; gets Leica camera system, 6,500mAh battery; check expected price

Xiaomi 17T India launch: Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in India on June 4, 2026. The smartphone will be available through Amazon India, where a dedicated microsite has already gone live. For buyers looking for a premium smartphone in the Rs 55,000–Rs 65,000 price range (expected), the Xiaomi 17T could be worth watching.

Xiaomi 17T: Expected price and variants

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to launch at a starting price of around Rs 59,999. The smartphone may come in two storage options - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

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This pricing places the device in competition with phones like the OnePlus 15R, Vivo X200T, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro. It will also sit below the flagship Xiaomi 17, which is currently priced much higher in India.

Xiaomi 17T: Camera

The biggest focus of the Xiaomi 17T appears to be its camera system. Xiaomi is expected to offer a Leica-powered triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The company has confirmed that the telephoto lens offers a 115mm equivalent focal length, which may help users capture better long-distance shots, such as concerts, wildlife, or sports events.

The phone is also expected to support up to 120x AI zoom and 4K 60fps video recording across all rear cameras.

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Xiaomi 17T: Display, battery, and performance

The Xiaomi 17T will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage (expected) for faster performance.

It may feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, making it easier to view content outdoors.

For battery, the smartphone is expected to pack a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W fast charging. It is also likely to run on Android 16-based HyperOS.

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Should you wait?

The Xiaomi 17T is the first T-series phone to launch in India since the Mi 11T in 2021, making this comeback important for the brand. With Leica cameras, premium features, and an expected price of around Rs 60,000, the Xiaomi 17T could become a good option for users who love smartphone photography.

More details will be confirmed at the official launch event on June 4.