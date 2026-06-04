Xiaomi 17T launched in India with Leica 5x periscope camera, 6,500mAh battery: Check price, features, and availability

Xiaomi 17T: Xiaomi officially launched the Xiaomi 17T in India on June 4, 2026, priced at Rs 59,999 – marking the brand's return to the T-series lineup in India after a gap of over four years. The phone will go on sale on June 10 via Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. With a Leica-backed triple-camera system, a 6,500mAh battery, and a 6nm-class Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, Xiaomi is targeting buyers who want near-flagship camera performance without crossing the Rs 65,000 mark.

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