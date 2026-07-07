Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Xiaomi 17T: Leica-tuned cameras, 6700mAh battery – But does it justify the price? All you need to know

Xiaomi 17T: Leica-tuned cameras, 6700mAh battery – But does it justify the price? All you need to know

Priced at Rs 59,999, the Xiaomi 17T looks premium at first glance with its flat edges, slim profile, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Xiaomi 17T: Leica-tuned cameras, 6700mAh battery – But does it justify the price? All you need to know
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gauahar Khan defends Zaid Darbar over Kushal Tandon's joke, drops romantic post for husband
alliance5 min ago
2
Khamenei Funeral9 min ago
3
Income tax return13 min ago
4
kerala wayanad landslide16 min ago
5
amarnath yatra 202616 min ago