/Xiaomi 17T: Leica-tuned cameras, 6700mAh battery – But does it justify the price? All you need to know

I deliberately put the Xiaomi 17T through situations that most users encounter. I used it outdoors on dusty roads during a bike ride, and despite the fine dust, the phone continued to work without any issues. I also splashed water on it several times and even rinsed it briefly under running fresh water before wiping it dry. Because of its IP68 rating, I never felt worried about accidental rain or water exposure. Even though the phone uses a plastic frame, it feels solid in the hand, while the Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back adds confidence that it can handle everyday wear and tear.