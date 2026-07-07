/Xiaomi 17T: Leica-tuned cameras, 6700mAh battery – But does it justify the price? All you need to know

The Xiaomi 17T was launched in India on June 4 and went on sale on June 10, taking on rivals in the sub-Rs 60,000 segment. Priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, Xiaomi has packed the phone with Leica-tuned cameras, a 5x periscope lens, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, and a large 6,500mAh battery. But with several strong alternatives available at similar prices, buyers will want to know whether the camera-first approach is enough to justify the asking price. The Xiaomi 17T competes with the OPPO Find X9, Vivo X300, Motorola Signature, and the OnePlus 15R.
The Xiaomi 17T looks premium at first glance with its flat edges, slim profile, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Gorilla Glass 7i protection adds durability, although the polycarbonate frame reminds you that Xiaomi has made a few compromises to keep the price in check.
The 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display is among the phone's strongest features. It supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, delivering sharp colours, deep contrast, and excellent brightness outdoors. I have been using the Xiaomi 17T as my primary phone for the past week, watching several movies, scrolling through social media for hours, and playing BGMI and Call of Duty extensively. The 120Hz display kept everything feeling fluid, making both daily use and gaming enjoyable.
However, the refresh rate occasionally drops more aggressively than expected in some third-party apps, which can make animations feel inconsistent. The stereo speakers are loud enough for videos and casual gaming, though the bass output could have been better.
This is where the Xiaomi 17T stands out.
The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP Leica-tuned 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.
In daylight, photos show natural colours instead of the overly processed look seen on many smartphones. Leica's image tuning gives pictures better contrast and pleasing skin tones without making them appear artificial. The 5x periscope camera is easily one of the best in this price segment, producing detailed zoom shots that remain usable even beyond 5x. Portrait photos also benefit from accurate edge detection and attractive background blur.
The ultra-wide camera performs well in good lighting but loses some detail after sunset. Selfies remain sharp during the day, although the lack of autofocus means group selfies or close-up shots are not always perfectly sharp. Video quality remains stable, with good dynamic range and reliable stabilisation. Overall, photography is the Xiaomi 17T's biggest strength.
|Category
|Rating (Out of 10)
|Design & Build
|8.5
|Display
|9
|Performance
|9
|Gaming
|8.5
|Rear cameras
|9
|Selfie camera
|8
|Battery life
|8
|Charging speed
|7.5
|Software experience
|8.5
|Durability
|9
The MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, delivers fast app launches and dependable gaming performance. Popular games run smoothly at high settings without major heating during extended sessions. HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, feels fluid, and Xiaomi has reduced unnecessary software compared to older generations, although a few pre-installed apps remain.
Battery life is another highlight of the Xiaomi 17T. The 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery comfortably lasts a full day of heavy use and can stretch close to two days for moderate users. The only disappointment is charging. While 67W fast charging sounds quick on paper, a full charge takes roughly an hour, which feels slower than several competitors offering faster charging at similar prices.
I deliberately put the Xiaomi 17T through situations that most users encounter. I used it outdoors on dusty roads during a bike ride, and despite the fine dust, the phone continued to work without any issues. I also splashed water on it several times and even rinsed it briefly under running fresh water before wiping it dry. Because of its IP68 rating, I never felt worried about accidental rain or water exposure. Even though the phone uses a plastic frame, it feels solid in the hand, while the Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back adds confidence that it can handle everyday wear and tear.
The Xiaomi 17T focuses on what many buyers actually use every day – camera quality, battery life, display, and dependable performance. The Leica-tuned camera system, especially the excellent 5x telephoto lens, gives it a clear advantage over many rivals. The display is vibrant, performance remains fast, and the battery easily lasts through demanding days.
There are also a few drawbacks to the Xiaomi 17T that you need to keep in mind. The plastic frame feels less premium than some competitors, charging speeds are no longer class-leading, and the selfie camera could have benefited from autofocus. Even so, if mobile photography ranks high on your priority list and you want a well-balanced premium smartphone under Rs 60,000, the Xiaomi 17T makes a strong case for itself and justifies its price for most users.
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