Xiaomi 17T Pro India Launch Tipped: Dimensity 9500, 8,500mAh battery, and 3 speakers; Check expected price and other key specs

Xiaomi 17T Pro India Launch: The Chinese smartphone brand is likely to launch its next T-series smartphones, with the lineup expected to debut with the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro in early March 2026. However, the smartphone is reported to launch globally as a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Ultra. According to media reports, the company is deepening its collaboration with audio giant BOSE, aiming to take the sound experience on its next-generation devices to the next level.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi 15T Pro, which was released in September last year. It is suggested that the Xiaomi 17T Pro smartphone is rumoured to feature an enhanced X-axis linear motor and dual symmetrical stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and pack a massive 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It is tipped to offer a premium multimedia and haptics experience with an X-axis linear motor, dual symmetrical stereo speakers, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. (Also Read: Google confirms over 1 billion Android phones are vulnerable to Malware and Spyware Attacks: How to protect your device)

For durability, the device is said to feature an IP68 and IP69-rated build, ensuring strong resistance against dust and water. Adding to its audio credentials, the smartphone is also expected to house a unique third BOSE-tuned speaker discreetly integrated into the rear camera island, setting it apart from conventional dual-speaker setups. The smartphone's durability has also been enhanced, with the device tipped to feature an IP69-rated build that goes a step beyond the IP68 protection seen on earlier T-series models. (Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 Countries, 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs to attend; Top global leaders, Check Delhi hotel rates)

Xiaomi 17T Pro Price (Expected)

Xiaomi 15T Pro debuted in September last year with a starting price of around Rs 77,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Going by this, the upcoming Xiaomi 17T Pro could be priced higher, although the company has yet to reveal any official pricing details.