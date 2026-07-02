/Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: Which smartphone is better value for money under Rs 60,000? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

The OnePlus 15R undercuts the Xiaomi 17T by a good margin. It starts at Rs 50,500 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, going up to Rs 52,999 for the top variant. It is sold through Flipkart, Amazon, and OnePlus' own website. The Xiaomi 17T costs more, starting at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 512GB version. It is available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. If budget is the deciding factor, the OnePlus 15R has a clear edge.