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  • /Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: Which smartphone is better value for money under Rs 60,000? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: Which smartphone is better value for money under Rs 60,000? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: The Xiaomi 17T brings a Leica-tuned 5x periscope camera and a 6,500mAh battery starting at Rs 59,999, while the OnePlus 15R counters with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive 7,400mAh battery starting at Rs 50,500.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: Which smartphone is better value for money under Rs 60,000? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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