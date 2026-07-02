/Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: Which smartphone is better value for money under Rs 60,000? Price, camera, features, battery COMPARED

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R: India’s smartphone market has become highly competitive in recent years, with brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme emerging as key players. Among them, the Xiaomi 17T and the OnePlus 15R compete closely with each other. Both phones are now on sale in India. The Xiaomi 17T brings a Leica-tuned 5x periscope camera and a 6,500mAh battery starting at Rs 59,999, while the OnePlus 15R counters with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive 7,400mAh battery starting at Rs 50,500. Here's how these two smartphones compare in terms of price, camera, battery, and build.
|Spec
|Xiaomi 17T
|OnePlus 15R
|Price (base)
|Rs 59,999
|Rs 50,500
|Display
|6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz
|Processor
|Dimensity 8500 Ultra (4nm)
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
|RAM/Storage
|12GB / 256GB-512GB
|12GB-16GB / 256GB-512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP 5x periscope + 12MP
|50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
|Front camera
|32MP
|32MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh, 67W
|7,400mAh, 80W
|Build
|IP68
|IP66/IP68/IP69K
|OS
|Android 16, HyperOS 3
|Android 16, OxygenOS 16
|Weight
|200g
|213g
The OnePlus 15R undercuts the Xiaomi 17T by a good margin. It starts at Rs 50,500 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, going up to Rs 52,999 for the top variant. It is sold through Flipkart, Amazon, and OnePlus' own website. The Xiaomi 17T costs more, starting at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 512GB version. It is available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. If budget is the deciding factor, the OnePlus 15R has a clear edge.
This is where the two phones take different paths. The Xiaomi 17T packs a triple rear setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with true 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, all tuned with Leica colour science. That periscope lens is the same one found on the pricier Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
The OnePlus 15R keeps things simpler with a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, skipping a telephoto lens entirely. OnePlus instead leans on its DetailMax Engine software for digital zoom and low-light shots. For anyone who zooms in often, Xiaomi's hardware advantage is hard to beat.
Battery life is another area where the two phones differ. The OnePlus 15R comes with a 7,400mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Xiaomi 17T packs a smaller 6,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge support.
In terms of performance, the OnePlus 15R is powered by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, while the Xiaomi 17T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. On paper, the Snapdragon chip offers higher performance, particularly for demanding tasks such as gaming.
If photography and zoom quality matter most to you, the Xiaomi 17T's periscope camera makes the extra cost worthwhile. However, if you want longer battery life, faster performance, and a lower price, the OnePlus 15R could be the smarter buy. Both are solid choices in India's crowded Rs 60,000 segment, so the right pick ultimately comes down to what you use your phone for most: photography or raw performance.
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