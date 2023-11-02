Xiaomi Launches 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Check Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: With the debut of a new flagship lineup on its home ground i.e. China, the smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently broadened the range of smartphones it offers. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are the two smartphones in the most recent Xiaomi 14 series. Now, the company's lineup includes one more product.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphone's special edition has a titanium alloy frame and is available in a distinct color scheme. The special edition smartphone's specifications are similar to those of the standard model, except for cosmetic alterations. (Also Read: PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 Is Available At This Much On Flipkart - Check Bank Offers, And More)

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Launch Date In India

Xiaomi has officially announced the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, but there's no confirmation yet regarding the availability of the Titanium Special Edition in international markets. (Also Read: iQOO 12 Launch Date Unveiled: Check Release Date In India, Price, Specifications, And More)

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Price

The smartphone is launched at 6,499 yuan in the Chinese market. In Indian rupee, it is equivalent to approximately Rs 74,500.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Base Model Price

The base model of the regular Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is approximately Rs 56,500 in Indian currency.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Specifications

The Titanium Special Edition variant's primary specs are unchanged from the standard version, except for styling.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Display

It has a 6.73-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 2K resolution.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: RAM, Internal Storage, And Processor

The gadget features up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. The newest HyperOS from Xiaomi powers the gadget.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition: Camera Features

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a triple back camera arrangement with the Leica brand, according to camera specs. The smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto unit, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, there is a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies.