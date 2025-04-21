Xiaomi Launches Made-in-India Redmi Watch Move Smartwatch Under Rs 2,000; Check Features and Availability

Xiaomi Smartwatch Made In India: Xiaomi India has launched the first made in India smartwatch -Redmi Watch Move in the Indian market. The smartwatch is designed to support users through every part of their day — from fitness and wellness tracking to smart task management and hands-free communication.

The wearable device features a comfortable TPU strap for all-day use and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It supports Bluetooth calling, offers a Hindi language interface.

The watch is integrated with Xiaomi’s HyperOS—making it a handy companion for communication, managing tasks, and checking weather updates. The Redmi Watch is available in four colour options which includes Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush.

Xiaomi Launches Made in India Smartwatch: Specifications

The smartwatch sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 2.5D curved glass, and Always-On Display support. It offers over 140 workout modes with 98.5% tracking accuracy, backed by Xiaomi’s in-house R&D. With up to 14 days of battery life, users can enjoy uninterrupted use.

The IP68 rating ensures resistance to dust and water, making it suitable for all weather conditions. Health features include heart rate, SpO₂, sleep (including REM), stress, and menstrual tracking.

The smartwatch also syncs notes, tasks, calendar events, and weather updates. A spinning crown allows quick, one-finger navigation—perfect for staying connected and in control while on the move.

Xiaomi Launches Made In India Smartwatch: Price And Availability

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available starting May 1, 2025, on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores. Consumers can pre-book the smartwatch on April 24, 2025.