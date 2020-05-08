Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India at starting price of Rs 49,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 10 in India on Friday.

The Mi 10 will be made available in two variants. The 8GB RAM/128GB of storage variant of the phone will come at Rs 49,999 while the 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 54,999.

The device, earlier supposed to be launched on March 31, got postponed following the government’s order of lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem.

The smartphone houses a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Mi 10 houses a 108MP camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20MP and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

Along with the smartphone, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones2 at Rs 3,999, Mi Box4K at Rs 3,499 and Mi30w Wireless Charger at Rs 1,999