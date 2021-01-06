हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10i first India sale on January 8: Check price, specs and more

The Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10i first India sale on January 8: Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone that was launched in the Indian market on Tuesday will go on its first sale from January 8. Though for Amazon prime members it will be up for grabs or early access from January 7. Amazon The phone will go for sale at 12 pm on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Studio stores, and Mi Home stores. It will also be available across 10,000+ retail partners across the country soon.

The Mi 10i has been priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 23,999.

The Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with a 1/1.52-inch sensor size, 9-in-1 pixel binning, 2.1um superpixel, and f/1.75 aperture. There's an 8MP ultra-wide sensor as well with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth lens as well. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 165.38X76.8X9.0mm and the weight is 214 grams.

With IANS Inputs

