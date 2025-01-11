Xiaomi Pad 7 Tablet Launched In India With New Focus Keyboard And Pen; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

Xiaomi Pad 7 Tablet India Launch: Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet in India as a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 6. The new generation of the Xiaomi Pad was initially launched in China last year. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is accompanied by the new and improved Focus Keyboard—now featuring a trackpad—and the updated Xiaomi Focus Pen.

The new tablet is also the first Xiaomi Pad to offer a Nano Texture display option with its higher 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for users who want a more premium and matte finish display experience. The device is available in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green colour options.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Tablet Price In India And Bank Offers

Xiaomi has introduced its Pad 7 in India, offering three configurations: an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 26,999, a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs 29,999, and a premium 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant featuring a Nano-Texture Glass Display, priced at Rs 31,999. Consumers can avail of a Rs 1000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards as part of the introductory offer. There is no cost EMI payment option too.

Adding further, the focus keyboard costs Rs 8,999, the cover is priced at Rs 1499 and the Xiaomi focus pen carries a price tag of Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch display with a stunning 3.2K resolution and a pixel density of 345 PPI, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, it ensures seamless performance for multitasking and entertainment.

The device runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, the tablet offers a smooth and customizable user experience. The device is powered by a 8,850 mAh battery provides extended usage, complemented by 45W fast charging for quick and convenient recharging.

The newly-launched tablet is designed with a sleek 6.18mm metal unibody and weighing approximately 500 grams, the Pad 7 is lightweight and highly portable, perfect for on-the-go use.