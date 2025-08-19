Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G Launching In India Today; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Features

Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G India Launch: The phone is expected to receive two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Image Credit: mi.com (Official Website)

Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G India Launch: Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India today on August 19. The upcoming smartphone will arrive as a 5G-ready version of the Redmi 15 4G, which was introduced in select markets earlier this month. The Redmi 15 5G phone is expected to offered in three colour options: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.

The upcoming smartphone will likely to run on HyperOS based on Android 15. It is expected to receive two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. Adding further, the features will likely include Gemini integration and tools such as Circle to Search.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK