Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphone explosion near a women's face kills her, claims YouTuber

New Delhi: A Redmi 6A smartphone reportedly exploded and killed a woman in the Delhi-NCR region, according to a YouTuber. According to a tweet from a tech YouTuber, a person's aunt was using the smartphone and had kept it near her face on a pillow while sleeping, and the smartphone exploded, claiming her life. Xiaomi responded to the tweet by saying it is looking into the matter.

MD Talk YT, a YouTuber, claimed that the battery explosion killed the user and shared images of the smartphone's condition. While the front panel appears to be completely bent and shattered, the back panel reveals that the smartphone's battery has exploded. The tweet also includes a graphic image of the woman lying in a pool of blood on a bed. "Hello @RedmiIndia, @manukumarjain, @s anuj, Yesterday in the night, my Aunty was found dead, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after some time her phone blast." It's a difficult time for us. It is a brand's responsibility to support," said a YouTuber named Manjeet in a tweet.

In response to the tweet, Xiaomi stated that its team is attempting to contact the affected family and determine the cause of the incident. In a subsequent tweet, the YouTuber claims that the affected family is poor and that the victim's son is in the army. "Her family is so simple that her son serves in the Indian Army." They don't know a lot. She only uses her phone to make calls and watch YouTube.

Now, if a brand does not accept responsibility for its mistakes, if a family has to fight for justice, what is the point?"

This isn't the first time we've heard of a smartphone exploding. Earlier this year, a OnePlus Nord 2 exploded while a user was on a call, injuring him in the face and hands. Previously, another OnePlus Nord 2 explosion prompted a legal battle between OnePlus and the user, who happened to be a lawyer who allegedly suffered injuries after the smartphone exploded in his jacket's pocket.

While there have been reports of users being injured as a result of a smartphone explosion, this is the first time we've heard of an incident in India where a smartphone explosion appears to have killed the user. In this case, we can't say what caused the smartphone to explode or if that's what caused the injuries seen in the YouTuber's images. It is not, however, the first time a Redmi smartphone has exploded. A Redmi 9A exploded in a user's pocket in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, resulting in minor injuries.