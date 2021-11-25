Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G with 6.5 full HD+ display launched: Check features, price

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G, adding yet another smartphone to the Note 11 lineup. However, reports suggest that the smartphone is quite similar to Redmi 10, which already offers support for 4G.

The Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone is powered by the Helio G88 SoC processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is launched in two memory options 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB priced at CNY999 (Rs 11549) and CNY1,099 (Rs 13412), respectively.

The newly launched phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.5 full lHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a special feature that automatically drops the refresh rate 45Hz when you are reading something and 60Hz when watching a video.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone houses a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units at the back. In the front, the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone gets an 8MP selfie shooter.

Other features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR blaster. The smartphone runs on a massive battery of 5,000 mAh with 18W charging support.

The company packs a 22.5W power adapter with the smartphone, which also supports 9W reverse wired charging. Redmi Note 11 4G is launched in three colour variants in the Chinese market. The device will go on sale starting from December 1. As of now, the company hasn’t confirmed if the smartphone will be launched in India or not.

- With ANI inputs.

Live TV

#mute