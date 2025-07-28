Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched In India With Dolby Atmos Speakers; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Bank Discount

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G India Launch: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India. The latest smartphone is the most budget-friendly member of the Redmi Note 14 series. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is offered in a Crimson Red colour option and comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

Reinforcing its commitment to India, the budget-friendly device is locally manufactured, just like the other models in the Redmi Note 14 series, which include the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G smartphone. The company claims that the device offers a 360-degree immersive experience across streaming, music, and gaming.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G India Specifications:

The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers peak brightness of up to 2100 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient access.

On the photography front, the device houses a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor for versatile photography. The device is powered by a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with the Dolby Atmos-enabled dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price In India And Bank Discount

The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999, with an additional Rs 1,000 discount available on all bank cards, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 13,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 7, 2025, via Mi.com, Flipkart.com, and at Xiaomi retail stores and authorised partners across India.