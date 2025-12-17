Xiaomi Rolls Out HyperOS 3 Update To Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14 5G With Android 16 And New AI Features; Here’s How To Install

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: Xiaomi has started rolling out its latest HyperOS 3 update, based on Android 16, to more smartphones and tablets. The update is coming to select Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, a company executive confirmed on Tuesday. The HyperOS 3 update brings several improvements, including advanced AI features, a refreshed user interface, new system animations, and updated widgets.

The operating system first launched with the Xiaomi 17 series in September and is now expanding Android 16 support to more Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in India. Adding further, the HyperOS 3, built on Android 16, includes Xiaomi’s HyperAI features as well.

A company executive confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, Poco F7, and Poco M7 Pro 5G will soon receive the new Android 16-based operating system update.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: Features

The tool works in a way similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, displaying a pill-shaped alert at the top of the screen that allows users to quickly check important notifications. It also shows live activity updates on the home screen, such as charging speed when the phone is plugged in.

The update introduces a dual-island layout, enabling users to switch between apps, expand them, and manage tasks without leaving the current screen.

Alongside these visual changes, Xiaomi has added AI-powered writing tools, including smart screen recognition and a DeepThink mode, which let users change the tone or style of messages and emails with simple prompts. The update also brings AI Speed Recognition, enhancing audio quality while offering real-time transcription and automatic summaries of recordings. (Also Read: OnePlus 15R India Launch: When And Where To Watch Livestream; Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price And Other Specs)

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: How To install It

Step 1: Open Settings on your device.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on About Phone.

Step 3: Select System Update from the menu.

Step 5: Tap on Check for updates.

Step 6: If an update is available, tap on Download.

Step 7: Once the download is complete, tap on Install to finish the update.