Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme devices going on sale today --All you want to know

New Delhi: A host of devices will go on sale on Tuesday. The devices are from prominent brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme.

Here is all you need to know about the devices going on sale, their tech specs and their price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon India and Mi.com. Customers can also avail double data benefits on select Airtel plans.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and is available at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 16,999.

The phone comes with 48MP Quad Camera Array. It has 48MP primary camera

1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor and a 16MP Front Camera. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor clubbed with 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The phone features a 6.67 inch FHD screen and houses 5020 mAh Li Polymer battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M11

Both the Samsung phones will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart. Galaxy M11 comes in two variants. The 3GB+32GB will be priced at Rs 10,999 while the higher 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999. Priced at Rs 8,999, the Galaxy M01 smartphone will come in one 3GB+32GB variant, in black, blue and red colours.

Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, 15W fast charger and features a rear fingerprint scanner for device security. The storage is expandable to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking clear photos. The device has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Galaxy M01 comes with face unlock feature and its storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD.

Realme Smart TV

Realme's 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TV will be once again up for grabs at 12pm on Flipkart and Realme website. The 32-inch model priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch variant priced at Rs 21,999.

The Realme Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one's voice to customize the experience.

The pre-installed apps are Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

It is the first TV in its price segment to be powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor.

The RAM of the Realme Smart TV is clocked at 2133MHz, which is faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs.