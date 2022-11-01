Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 Pro+ as Xiaomi 12i in India soon: Check launch date, price & more

New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its flagship phone Redmi Note 12 lineup on October 27. The company posted on the microblogging site regarding the launch event with certain specifications. As per the initiatory information, the smartphone maker launched this phone on October 27 in its home country i.e China. It will eventually be released in additional international areas.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition are among the smartphone line's models. These smartphones are anticipated to arrive in India under various brand names. According to a recent rumour, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ would probably make its debut in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. (Also Read: Want to download videos from Twitter? Here's the step-by-step guide)

According to the MIUI tester and leaker Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi 12 Pro+ will debut as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India. Since the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which is the successor to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, supports 120W fast charging, there is a good likelihood that the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge will as well. (Also Read: “Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday..., thief's mail to laptop owner make Twitterati go crazy)

Two models make up the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge line. Therefore, it seems likely that the Redmi Note 12 will be the Xiaomi 12i, but because this is still just a rumour, proceed with caution. The Xiaomi 12i series is anticipated to make its India debut in early 2023.

The renamed Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display. The device could have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge is anticipated to have a triple back camera arrangement with a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens for photography. The smartphone is anticipated to have a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

A 5,000 mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities is anticipated to be included in the smartphone's battery. The cost of future smartphones in India is currently unknown. The starting costs for the Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India are 24,999 and 26,999 rupees, respectively.