Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 14 Series On December 9, Price Hike Expected

New Delhi: Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its much-awaited Redmi Note 14 in India on December 9. Announced on social media with the tagline, ‘Redmi Note series is not the same anymore’, the series promises significant changes. Known for its excellent price-to-performance ratio, the Redmi Note series has been a favorite in India for over a decade. However, this time, a price increase may be on the horizon.

Redmi Note 14 series

The Redmi Note 14 series includes three models: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Xiaomi has been building excitement by showcasing the high-end models on social media and Amazon.

Among the lineup, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ stands out as the star attraction as it offers over 20 advanced AI features like AI photo expand and Eraser. The phone’s design combines symmetry and curves, reflecting Xiaomi's Alive design philosophy.

Available in Purple, Black, and Blue, the Purple variant features a premium vegan leather finish. Key highlights include a curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera for enhanced photography.

Xiaomi has kept most details about the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ under wraps, but rumors give us a glimpse of what to expect. The phone is likely to feature a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Chinese variant.

It might be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and house a massive 6200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. For photography, the device is rumored to include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, promising impressive shots.