You and your friend Googled same thing – 'cafes near me,' but Google gave different results. Here's exactly why it happens

Google search results: Two people. One search query. Two completely different Google results pages. If this has happened to you, you're not imagining it. Google actively serves different results to different users based on at least five key factors, and since the platform's latest Core Update, that gap has grown wider. Millions of users worldwide now routinely see distinct rankings for identical searches, raising fresh questions about how much Google actually knows about you.

Google's been doing this since 2009

Google fully incorporated personalized results into its search engine back in 2009, initially using anonymous cookies to track up to 180 days of a user's search history. Since then, the system has only grown more sophisticated. Today, Google tailors results based on your search history, location, device type, language, and the context of your query – all to serve what it considers the most relevant answer for you specifically.

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The result? Two friends sitting in the same cafe, typing the same words, can see a noticeably different first page of results.

Five reasons your google results differ

Search results vary from person to person due to five key factors: location, personalization, language, device type, and time.

Location is the biggest driver. Research from October 2025 confirms that the same keyword produces completely different search result pages based solely on how specific the location signal becomes, even varying from city to city within the same state.

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Your device matters too. Google uses device type to show the best results based on your screen – for example, linking to the correct app store or optimising for mobile versus desktop.

Then there's the data centre factor, which most users never think about. Google operates data centres around the world, and when it rolls out improvements to its ranking systems, those updates take time to reach every centre - meaning two users can briefly see different results depending on which data centre handles their request.

The 2024 update made personalisation stronger

SEO experts widely noticed that since the November 2024 Core Update, the gap between results for logged-in users versus anonymous browsers has grown significantly – with some reporting changes in rankings, missing domains, and differences in features like video boxes depending on login status.

Google now customises results by considering factors such as search history, location, device, and inferred interests, which means two users searching for the same query may get different results depending on their personal data and search context.

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How to see a 'clean' google result

If you want unfiltered results, open an incognito window and sign out of your Google account. You can also turn off Personalized Recommendations in your Google account settings, though note that this will not delete your stored activity, and some context-based adjustments like location will still apply.

Google is not showing everyone the same internet. It's showing you your version of the internet – shaped by every search you have ever made. That's convenient until it quietly limits what you discover.