You talk about shoes. Your phone shows you shoe ads. Is your smartphone secretly listening to you? Truth explained

Smartphone privacy settings: Millions of smartphone users in India and worldwide have noticed the same thing: mention a product in conversation, and within hours, ads for that exact product flood their social media feeds. The question, is your smartphone secretly listening to you?, has never been more relevant. The short answer from researchers and tech companies is no. But the longer answer is far more unsettling, and there are real settings on your phone that you can check right now.

The real truth behind this

Meta has stated publicly and repeatedly that it does not use microphone audio to target ads. Mark Zuckerberg even said so under oath during congressional testimony. Google states that its assistant listens only for wake words and discards all other audio without processing it for advertising.

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Researchers at Northeastern University analysed over 17,000 Android apps and found no cases of unauthorized microphone activation. So, the "phone is eavesdropping" theory does not hold up under scientific scrutiny.

Here is the real story behind those strangely accurate ads: Your phone does not need to secretly record your conversations to serve hyper-specific ads, modern algorithms already predict your behavior using search history, scrolling patterns, location data, and thousands of invisible digital signals. You probably Googled shoes last week, paused on a shoe reel, or your friend, whom you were talking to, had already searched for them. The algorithm connected those dots instantly.

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Smartphone settings you should check today

Even if your phone is not eavesdropping for ads, voice assistants do keep their microphones active in the background. Your smartphone uses always-on microphone monitoring to detect wake words like "Hey Siri" or "OK Google." When a wake word is detected, a short audio clip is processed. Accidental activations happen more often than most people realize.

Here's what you can do right now:

On iPhone: Go to Settings → Privacy & Security → Microphone. You will see a list of all apps that have requested microphone access. Toggle off access for any app that has no clear reason to use it. Then, go to Settings → Siri & Search and turn off "Listen for Hey Siri" if you rarely use it.

On Android: Navigate to Settings → Privacy → Permission Manager → Microphone to review and revoke access for individual apps. On newer Android versions, also enable Auto-Remove Permissions under Settings → Apps → Special App Access, this automatically removes sensitive permissions from apps you haven't opened in months.

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One more setting that actually stops unwanted Ads

Beyond the microphone, limiting ad tracking through your phone's privacy settings and opting out of data broker profiles will address the broader surveillance infrastructure that actually drives most targeted advertising.

On iPhone, go to Settings → Privacy & Security → Tracking and turn off "Allow Apps to Request to Track." On Android, go to Settings → Google → Ads and select "Delete advertising ID."

Your phone is not whispering your conversations to advertisers, but it is tracking much of what else you do. Spending five minutes on these settings today puts more control back in your hands.