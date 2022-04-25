New Delhi: Twitter's board is negotiating with CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to media reports.

Twitter and Musk negotiated into the early hours Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake.

Musk said last week that he had lined up USD 46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company's board to negotiate a deal.

Check 10 facts related to Twitter-Elon Musk saga: