Your old android smartphone is a security risk – Here is when to stop using it

Millions of Android users still using older phones in 2026 may be exposing themselves to growing cyber risks without realising it. Security experts warn that an old Android phone is a security risk once it stops receiving software and security updates, leaving devices vulnerable to hacking, banking fraud, spyware, and app failures. Across India and other major markets, millions continue using ageing phones to save money, but the hidden cost could be digital safety.

Why an old Android phone is a security risk

Most Android phones do not receive updates forever. Depending on the brand and model, many devices stop getting security patches after three to five years. Once support ends, newly discovered security flaws remain unpatched, giving hackers more opportunities to target weak devices.

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This matters because cybercriminals increasingly target smartphones for passwords, banking details, OTPs, and private photos. A phone that no longer gets monthly or quarterly security updates becomes easier to exploit through malicious apps, fake links, or infected websites.

The risk becomes even higher if users continue downloading apps or storing sensitive information on unsupported devices.

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When should you stop using your Android phone?

Experts say the biggest warning sign is the end of software support. If your phone no longer receives Android version updates or security patches, it may be time to stop using it for banking, shopping, or work-related logins.

Another signal is app compatibility. Many banking and payment apps gradually stop supporting outdated Android versions because of security concerns. Slow performance, overheating, battery swelling, and frequent crashes may also indicate ageing hardware that could fail unexpectedly.

For many users, a phone becomes risky around the four-to-six-year mark, though premium models with longer support may remain safe for longer.

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How to stay safe without buying a new phone immediately

Replacing a smartphone every few years may not be possible for everyone, but there are a few ways to reduce risk instead of ignoring it.

Avoid storing banking apps or payment wallets on unsupported phones. Remove apps you no longer use, avoid downloading APK files from unknown sources, and install updates whenever available. Using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication can also help reduce risk.

You can also turn an unsupported phone into a secondary device for music, videos, or Wi-Fi use instead of keeping it as your main phone.

Your old Android phone may still turn on and work normally, but if software support has ended, its protection may already be running out. Saving money matters – but so does keeping your personal data safe.