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Your Resume may never reach a human recruiter – AI filters read it first; Here's how to get shortlisted

How to make professional resume for job: One common mistake is sending the same resume to every employer. ATS tools compare applications against the job posting. Generic resumes often fail to be shortlisted because they do not closely match the required skills and responsibilities.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Your Resume may never reach a human recruiter – AI filters read it first; Here's how to get shortlisted
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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