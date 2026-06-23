/Your Resume may never reach a human recruiter – AI filters read it first; Here's how to get shortlisted

How to make professional resume for job: Job seekers across India are facing a new reality in 2026: their resumes are often reviewed by AI resume filters before a recruiter ever sees them. Companies increasingly use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to scan, rank, and sort applications within seconds. For candidates applying online, this means a well-qualified applicant can still be rejected if their resume fails to match the keywords and formatting that these systems are designed to recognise.