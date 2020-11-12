YouTube back up after worldwide outage, nearly 286000 users affected

The Alphabet Inc`s Google owned YouTube on late Wednesday said it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 PM ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

"We`re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services," YouTube said in a tweet without explaining what had caused the outage.

The issue also affected YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows people purchase through Google TV.

"...And we`re back ? we`re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," YouTube said.

The platform was fixed after more than an hour.