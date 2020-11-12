हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
YouTube

YouTube back up after worldwide outage, nearly 286000 users affected

Video-streaming service YouTube experienced worldwide outage late on Wednesday, it was back up nearly an hour later.

YouTube back up after worldwide outage, nearly 286000 users affected
Reuters Photo

The Alphabet Inc`s Google owned YouTube on late Wednesday said it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 PM ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

"We`re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services," YouTube said in a tweet without explaining what had caused the outage.

The issue also affected YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows people purchase through Google TV.

"...And we`re back ? we`re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," YouTube said.

The platform was fixed after more than an hour.

YouTubeYouTube IncGoogle
