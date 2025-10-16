YouTube Down: Global Outage Hits Millions, Black Screens And Errors Reported; Services Restored

YouTube faced a major global outage on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, disrupting services for millions of users across multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and South Korea. The disruption impacted YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV, causing widespread concern among users who rely on the platform for entertainment and work.

The outage reportedly began around 7:15 PM ET (5:45 AM IST, October 16) and reached its peak within about 45 minutes. During this time, users encountered error messages such as “An error occurred, please try again later,” or faced black screens when attempting to stream videos. By 7:59 PM ET, over 358,000 outage reports had been logged on Downdetector, highlighting the scale of the problem.

YouTube’s support team quickly acknowledged the issue on social media platform X, posting, “We’re aware that some users are unable to play videos on YouTube at the moment – we’re on it!” Google also later confirmed that the outage affected multiple services, including YouTube Music and YouTube TV.

Services Restored, Cause Remains Unclear

By late evening on October 15, YouTube announced that the issue had been resolved, restoring normal functionality across all affected services. Google spokesperson Dwight Harvey confirmed the resolution, stating, “This is resolved across all YouTube services. Thanks again for your patience!”

Although the exact cause of the outage has not been officially disclosed, technical reports indicate that a temporary internal routing problem or server-side glitch may have disrupted content delivery.

The incident has highlighted the growing reliance on digital platforms for entertainment, work, and communication. Users expressed frustration online during the outage, but many also praised YouTube’s quick response and updates.