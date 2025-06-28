YouTube Modifies Live Streaming Age, Launches New AI Search Carousel For Premium Users

New Delhi: YouTube is testing a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help people find videos more easily. This new feature is called an “AI Search Carousel.” Right now, it’s only available for YouTube Premium users in the United States.

How Does It Work?

When you search for something on YouTube—like “best beaches in Hawaii”—the AI Search Carousel shows you a row of video previews, or “snippets.” Each snippet comes with a short summary written by AI. For example, you might see quick clips about the best places to snorkel or visit volcanic beaches, along with helpful descriptions. This makes it much faster and easier to find the exact videos you want, without having to watch every single one.

What Topics Does It Cover?



This feature is especially helpful for searches about:

Travel (like planning trips)

Shopping (finding product reviews or recommendations)

Local activities (things to do in your area)

Why Is YouTube Doing This?



YouTube wants to make searching for videos quicker and more helpful. By using AI, they can show you the most useful videos and information right away, instead of making you scroll through lots of results.

YouTube’s Conversational AI Tool



YouTube is also working on another AI tool that can chat with you while you watch videos. This tool can:

Answer your questions about the video

Summarize what’s happening in the video

Suggest other videos you might like

You can use this tool without stopping or pausing the video you’re watching. Right now, YouTube is testing this feature with some users who don’t have Premium.

New Age Rules for Live Streaming on YouTube



YouTube is changing its rules for live streaming to keep young users safe. Starting July 22, 2025:

You must be at least 16 years old to start a live stream by yourself on YouTube.

If you are between 13 and 15 years old, you can only live stream if an adult is with you and can be seen on camera.

Before this change, users under 13 could live stream only if an adult was present. Now, this rule will also apply to anyone aged 13 to 15.