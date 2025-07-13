YouTube Monetization New Rules: Have Subscriber And Watch Time Thresholds Changed? Check Minimum Age For Streaming Alone

YouTube Monetization New Rules: YouTube has some big news for budding content creators and influencers. The Google-owned platform is rolling out an update aimed at identifying mass-produced or repetitive content that doesn’t meet the authenticity standards of its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), according to its support page.

The online video-sharing platform has announced new monetization rules under the YPP, which will take effect on July 15, 2025. This move comes in response to a surge in faceless, AI-generated channels that prioritize quantity over quality. Meanwhile, separate guidance on YouTube’s help pages confirms that creators must be at least 16 years old to stream alone.

YouTube Monetization Rules

To qualify for YouTube monetization, creators still need 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 public watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in 90 days. But now, just meeting these numbers is not enough. YouTube says content must also be original and authentic. This update helps reviewers better spot spam or low-effort, AI-generated videos.

Creators making tutorials and vlogs should avoid using existing clips or text-to-speech narration. If they rely too much on AI-generated content, they could lose monetization. Moreover, the channels that post reactions, compilations, or clips are still allowed—but simply reusing content or using AI tools won’t qualify. Creators must add their own meaningful and original input to their videos.

Notably, the core eligibility thresholds on YouTube remain consistent. Hence, the new changes aim to bring back an era where creators stand out for being authentic, trustworthy, and driven by genuine passion for their craft.