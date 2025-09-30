YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India: How It Differs From Premium – Check Features, Price, and Availability

YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Price: Google-owned YouTube has launched a new Premium Lite subscription in India, offering ad-free video playback at an affordable price. The plan provides ad-free viewing on most videos across categories like gaming, fashion, beauty, and more. However, YouTube Music is not included with the Premium Lite subscription. Earlier, this plan was available only in the US with similar benefits.

YouTube Premium Lite Subscription In India: Features

The Premium Lite plan removes ads from most videos on YouTube, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted content on smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. However, it does not provide ad-free access to all categories. However, the ads may still appear on music content, YouTube Shorts, and during searches or browsing. This makes the plan ideal for viewers who mainly watch long-form or general videos rather than music.

Adding further, the YouTube Premium offers ad-free video streaming, offline downloads for videos and playlists, and background playback on mobile devices.

YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite: Subscription Price

The Premium Lite subscription plan does not include YouTube Music, offline downloads, or background play. These features are only available with the full YouTube Premium plan, which costs Rs 149 per month in India. On the other hand, the Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month. Moreover, the full Premium plan also allows ad-free music streaming and video downloads for offline viewing, making it ideal for users who watch and listen on the go. Notably, the yearly YouTube Premium plan is priced at Rs. 1,490. (Also Read: Vivo V60e 5G Set To Launch In India, May Debut With 200MP Main Camera And AI Features; Check Expected Specs, Launch Date, And Price)

YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite: Availability

The Premium Lite plan is rolling out in India and should become widely available in the coming weeks. YouTube already has over 125 million global subscribers for Premium and Music services. Notably, the YouTube Premium Lite was first launched in the US in March 2025. It offered the same benefits as the Indian version but was priced at 7.99 dollars per month, which is about Rs 709, making it much more expensive than in India.