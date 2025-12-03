YouTube ‘Recap’ Feature Launched: Check Top Trends, Podcasts, Songs, And Most-Watched Creators of 2025; Here’s How To View It

YouTube 'Recap' Feature: Google-owned platform has launched the first full version of YouTube 'Recap' feature, a personalized shareable highlight reel that sums up everything you watched throughout the year in 2025. The company's this move clearly aimed at taking on Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped. Meanwhile, the YouTube also released its annual lists of top trends, creators, songs, and podcasts that shaped the platform in 2025.

Notably, the YouTube Recap feature is currently available for users in North America, with a global rollout scheduled for later this week. YouTube added this feature after nine rounds of feedback and testing more than 50 different concepts. The new feature works across both mobile and desktop.

What Is YouTube 'Recap' Feature?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

YouTube Recap serves as a snapshot of everything users consumed on the platform throughout 2025. Recap, according to YouTube, is basically a synopsis of your 2025 viewing habits.

YouTube 'Recap' Feature: What’s Waiting Inside For You

Users will get up to 12 cards that show their favourite channels, topics, and how their watching habits changed during the year. YouTube will also give each user a personality type based on the videos they watched. Some examples of these personality types are Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, and Connector. Others, like Philosopher and Dreamer, are less common.

Moreover, if a user watched a lot of music, their Recap will also show their Top Artists and Top Songs of the year. YouTube has also shared charts that highlight the year’s most popular creators, podcasts, and songs. (Also Read: Downloaded Sanchar Saathi? Here’s What I Found: Permissions Needed, Features, 90-Day Deadline For Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo And How To Install App)

YouTube 'Recap' Feature: How To View It

Step 1: Open YouTube on your Android phone, iPhone, or desktop.

Step 2: Sign in to your YouTube account.

Step 3: On the homepage, tap the ‘You’ tab.

Step 4: Right below your profile details, you’ll see a banner that says “Your Recap is here.”

Step 5: If you don’t see the banner, you can still view your Recap by visiting youtube.com/Recap in a browser.