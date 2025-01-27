YouTube Rolls Out New Experimental Features For Premium Users For Enhanced Experience; Details Here

YouTube Features: YouTube, one of the largest video streaming platforms, has introduced a range of new features and experimental updates for Premium users to enhance their viewing experience. The platform offers content across all genres, from knowledge, cooking, and education to humor, music, and short films, covering virtually any topic.

Adding further, YouTube Premium is a popular service that provides users with an ad-free viewing experience. The platform is now offering its Premium users even more options and features to further enhance how they enjoy their favorite content. Let's have a quick look on the features for the Premium subscriber.

New Experimental Features For YouTube Premium

Smart Downloads For YouTube Shorts

Recommended Shorts will now be automatically downloaded for offline viewing on iOS devices, making it easier to enjoy your favorite content anytime, anywhere.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode for Shorts

YouTube Shorts can now run in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, a feature previously limited to regular videos. This enhancement allows users to watch Shorts while multitasking with other apps, ensuring a smoother and more convenient viewing experience.

Faster Playback Speeds On Mobile

YouTube is introducing expanded playback speed options on mobile devices, offering speeds of up to 4x. This feature gives users more control over their viewing experience and caters to diverse preferences.

High-Quality Audio For Videos

YouTube Premium now supports high-quality audio at a 256kbps bitrate for videos, enhancing the sound experience. Previously available only on YouTube Music, this upgrade brings next-level audio quality to both music and video streaming.

Jump Ahead On Web

The popular mobile feature "Jump Ahead" is now available on web browsers, allowing users to skip directly to the most engaging parts of videos for a more efficient browsing experience.

Adding further, YouTube is also introducing Ask Music and Conversational AI on iOS in the future.

YouTube Premium And Google One Bundle Offer

YouTube has introduced a new deal in the US, allowing users to save on YouTube Premium when it is bundled with a Google One Premium plan or higher. Users can also enjoy ad-free YouTube, 2 TB cloud storage with Google One, and other Google One member benefits at a reduced price.